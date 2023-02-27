LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 21-year-old has been arrested for second-degree murder, according to authorities.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said that Kasyn Alexander, 21, was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on Feb. 26.

According to the LPSO arrest report, Alexander was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Illegal possession of stolen firearm

Handling of machine guns unlawful

Possession of Schedule I drugs

Warrant/bench warrant

LPD said that Alexander was arrested for an outstanding warrant stemming from a homicide that occurred on Jan. 28, 2022 in the 700 block of South Sterling Street.

He was located and arrested on Feb. 26 and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, LPD said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.