LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– The lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Lafayette and St. Martin De Tours Catholic Church for sexual abuse is going to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

In a previous report, Doug Bienvenue, one of eleven people who filed the lawsuit in 2018 says, “he wants the Diocese of Lafayette to release the names of other priests who have been accused of sexual abuse.”

Cle Simon of Simon Law Offices is the attorney representing Doug Bienvenue and eight other individuals in the lawsuit against the Diocese of Lafayette and St. Martin De Tours Catholic Church. Under different counsel, Simon said the lawsuit was initially filed in Washington D.C., but was turned down because it was filed in the wrong venue.

“It was initially filed in Washington, D.C., and that matter got dismissed,” Simon said. “And then it was ultimately refiled here in St. Martin Parish, where it should have been filed originally.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the initial filing of the lawsuit, Simon said none of his clients have settled, making Bienvenu and others still fighting for their day in court. On Dec. 5, in a release, the Louisiana Supreme Court announced it would take on the case at it’s next available docket. Simon said having the supreme court look at his clients claim in a swift manner would be beneficial before the July 2024 deadline of Louisiana’s look back window.

“Which kind of addresses the urgency for the matter before the supreme court, because where we’re soon to be in 2024, and so July 2024 is only going to be a few months down the road,” Simon said. “There’s a, I think, a compelling reason for the supreme court, if they’re going to look at this to do so expeditiously.”

In the lawsuit, the alleged victims accuse the late Father Kenneth Morvant of giving them alcohol and using the “Power of God” to sexually abuse them. Simon said he wants what’s best for his clients and that is to get the compensation they deserve due to what they’ve gone through.

“And so, it’s been my opinion in dealing with these cases that there’s really not a lot of legitimacy to what the church is promoting and what their lawyers are promoting, and consequently, my position is I’m ready to try the case,” Simon said.

He said the sky’s the limit should this case be tried.

“If we can get past this prescription issue, I can guarantee you the church and their lawyers do not want to try these cases because there’s not a jury in America that wouldn’t have sympathy for these individuals,” he said. “I think the sky’s the limit.”

Latest Posts