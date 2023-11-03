LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a robbery at an ATM this morning, authorities said.

The Lafayette Police Department responded at 10:25 a.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at to the Capitol One bank at 4416 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said a technician conducting maintenance on an ATM at the location was approached by two unarmed males. The two suspects then robbed the ATM of an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest posts