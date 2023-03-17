YOUNGSVILLE, La.(KLFY)– Ascension Episcopal School is being recognized for their commitment to improving safety in sports.

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) has awarded Ascension Episcopal and their partner Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine with the NATA Safe Sports School Award. The award recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports through best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.

“Being a recipient of the NATA Safe Sports School Award is an incredible achievement. It is a true testament to the way that Ascension Episcopal School prioritizes the health and safety of our student athletes,” said Alissa Marks, Ochsner Lafayette Sports Medicine Athletic Trainer.

In order to achieve Safe Sports School status, as Ascension Episcopal School did, athletic programs must do the following:

• Create a positive athletic health care administrative system

• Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations

• Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities

• Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment

• Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes

• Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions

• Provide or facilitate injury intervention

• Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan

• Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education

• Be sure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities