SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — One person has been taken into custody in connection with a fire, last month, at the former Romero’s grocery store in Scott.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier suspects more arrests will be made.

Sonnier said the Lafayette Fire Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office conducted their investigation and came up with a suspect, and made an arrest.

Latraven Derouen, 23, was charged with one count of simple burglary and one count of simple arson.

Sonnier says authorities suspect more people had a hand in setting the fire.

“From what I’ve been told there maybe more arrests to come, they are still doing an investigation. It’s by no means complete,” Sonnier stated.

Derouen is also facing a charge of simple burglar.

The day of the fire, an officer reported that the store’s gun safe was found sitting outside on the road.

“I haven’t spoken with the owner. It was my knowledge talking to him briefly after the fire that he looks to reopen once everything is settled.”

Romero’s grocery was closed at the time of the fire.

The owners made that decision in December of 2021 due to the pandemic and other emergencies.

There were no injuries reported.