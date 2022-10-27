LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has been charged with felony hit-and-run after leaving the scene of a fatal crash on October 17 on West Congress Street.

According to police, Theophilus Rose 21, of Lafayette was arrested Thursday after he surrendered himself at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on a warrant.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 43 of Duson was walking on the side of the roadway when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by Rose, who then fled the scene.

Rose is in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $25K bond.