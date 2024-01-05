LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Carencro man was arrested after investigators linked him to a shooting from May 2020.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rustin J. Gunner, 21 of Carencro was identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened on May 5, 2020 in the 400 block of Des Jacques Road. The investigation also revealed that at the time of the shooting, a residence that was occupied was hit by gunfire multiple times.

Gunner was arrested on Thursday and is charged with attempted 1st degree murder, as well as, domestic abuse child endangerment, aggravated assault and domestic abuse aggravated assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

