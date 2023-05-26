BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made in a Tuesday night shooting in Broussard that left no injuries.

According to Broussard Police, officers responded to the intersection of E. Main St. and Saint Deporres around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night to a report of gunshots. An investigation indicated that shots were fired from a vehicle. No one was struck by the shots fired.

Detectives continued the investigation where it is believed that the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation. Justise Harrison, 22, was arrested on the charge of assault by drive by shooting. Harrison was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with additional information about this crime or any crime, please contact the Broussard Police Department at 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers.