LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette woman is under arrest after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents found her in possession of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Livvie Phillips, 20 faces numerous charges including possession with intent to distribute.

It happened on the night of May 2, 2022 at a residence in the 500 block of E. University Avenue, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said a search of the home led to 10.4 liters of promethazine, 131 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 5.3 pounds of marijuana, 280 THC cartridges and drug paraphernalia.

She said in addition to the narcotics, agents located two Glock 17 handguns (one illegally modified to fire fully-automatic), a Springfield Armory Saint AR pistol, a Draco 7.62 rifle and $17,290 in cash.

Ponseti said Phillips was in the residence at the time of the search and was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges including a felony charge of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances.

Mason Wright, 20 is connected to the case and faces similar charges, Ponseti said.

Mason Wright

He was already incarcerated at the LPCC on separate charges, and remains in custody, she said.