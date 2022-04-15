BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — An arrest was made in connection to a Wednesday night shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in the parking lot of a Broussard gas station.

Dazjhalun Charles, 24, of Jeanerette, is charged with second-degree murder. Charles was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Investigators with the Broussard Police Department are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the suspects involved in this homicide. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the pictured vehicle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this vehicle or its occupants, anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, 911 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.