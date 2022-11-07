LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called out to the 100 block of Windward St. in Lafayette just after 7 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a body found. The victim was identified as Raul de Jesus Ortiz.
After an investigation, detectives located and arrested a suspect who identified themselves as Jose Nickolas Venture, 24. Detectives are still working to confirm his identity.
The suspect is charged with second degree murder.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.