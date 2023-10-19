LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– An Arnaudville man who was indicted in the deadly overdose of a 20-year-old was found guilty by a Lafayette Parish state district court jury Thursday, according to District Attorney Don Landry.

Damien Dashaun Bernard was found guilty of second degree murder after the jury determined he gave Jonterez Broussard the fentanyl that resulted in her death shortly after.

Broussard was found alone and without a pulse in Downtown Lafayette on Oct. 22, 2021.

The sentencing is set for Nov. 13, with Bernard facing a mandatory life sentence with the conviction.

