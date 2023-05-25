10 types of trash cans to consider for your kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in Lafayette Parish beginning Nov. 1, but those who wish to utilize curbside recycling or extra trash bin need to act fast.

Wednesday, May 31 is the deadline to request a recycling cart or extra trash bin in order to assure getting them by the Nov. 1 start date.

All customers in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish will be provided with a new 95-gallon trash container delivered at no charge prior to Nov. 1. The new garbage cart will be black with a red lid. The old container(s) will be collected from your home by the previous provider and will be replaced by AWS with a new one.

Residents who would like to order a second 95-gallon container to dispose of additional household garbage need to do so by Wednesday in order to receive it by the Nov. 1 startup date. There will be a one-time usage fee of $90. A second waste cart can be ordered at acadianawaste.com/request-other-services or by calling 337-205-7710. The $90 fee will be charged by AWS at the time of order.

Recycling services are also available for residents of the City of Lafayette at no additional cost. All customers must register to receive a new forest green 95-gallon container for curbside recycling services. This cart is strictly for the following recycling-compliant material only:

Aluminum and Steel Cans: This includes aluminum and steel cans, pie plates, and foil. Cans must be rinsed to avoid health and nuisance issues. Likewise, aluminum pie plates and foil shall be free of all food matter.

Paper & Cardboard: This includes office paper (all colors), newspaper (remove newspaper from plastic bag), magazines, phone books, cereal, and other food boxes, beverage 6- and 12-pack paper boxes, writing paper, copier paper, catalogs and corrugated cardboard (for sanitation and nuisance reasons, cardboard food boxes should not be placed in the Recycle Cart).

Plastics: This includes plastic containers with a neck including water bottles, soda bottles, condiment bottles, shampoo bottles, milk jugs, bleach bottles, liquid laundry detergent bottles and cleaning product bottles. Plastic containers must be rinsed before placing in the cart. No plastic packaging should be placed in the cart, and plastic bags and Styrofoam do not go in the Recycle Cart.

Registration for recycling can be completed at acadianawaste.com/recycling-service or by calling 337-205-7710.

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit acadianawaste.com/lafayette-faq/ or call AWS customer service center at 337-205-7710.