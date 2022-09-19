LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The application period for Leadership Lafayette 2023 opens today and will remain open through November 18.

The application period opens at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19. Applicants have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 to complete their application and submit the $30 application fee. Registration is available here.

Leadership Lafayette is a community institution that boasts the region’s distinguished leaders as graduates.

Applicants must be willing and able to commit to a mandatory retreat and to the time necessary to complete the program throughout 2023.

Topics covered include:

Education

Local and State government

Economic development

Arts and Culture

Health and wellness

Community needs

At the end of their year, graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who are a good fit for Leadership Lafayette include leaders within the community who seek to expand and further develop their leadership skills, explore different experiences and points of view and build relationships with others.

Since 1987, over 900 class members have learned about history, critical challenges, and current assets of the community and considered the implications for the future. All while building relationships with cross-generational leaders and peers.

For more information about Leadership Lafayette, visit the Leadership Insitute of Acadiana website.