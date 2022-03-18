DUSON, La. (KLFY) – An apartment fire on Marigny Circle is Duson leaves heavy damage but no injuries.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, firefighters were called out to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson around 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon. On arrival, they saw a four-plex apartment with heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of one of the units. They were able to enter the structure and quickly bring the fire under control. The fire is believed to be an accident, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation also revealed that while on patrol, a Sheriff’s deputy was told that a nearby apartment was on fire. The deputy arrived at the apartment and helped all the occupants in the apartments out to safety.

The unit where the fire started sustained heavy fire damage, while the neighboring units were moderately damaged. The other units had minor smoke damage. No one was injured as a result. Units from Duson and Judice also responded to the fire.