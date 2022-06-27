LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Monday, a Louisiana court blocked the trigger law that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

Brenda DesOrmeaux, founder and executive director of the Desormeaux Foundation and Women’s Center of Lafayette says her foundation has been advocating against Roe v. Wade for almost fifty years.

“The abortion law has been in effect for forty-nine and a half years now and we have been fighting to defeat it,” DesOrmeaux said.

DesOrmeaux also says that this move of action to block the trigger law is not surprising with the recent protests that have been happening.

As she continues to advocate against abortion, she says once the trigger law goes into effect, her foundation will see an increase in clients.

“Now that the Roe v. Wade decision has been overturned, we’re gonna be busier than ever because these young women know in their heart, or at least have heard the legal news, that abortion is not legal.