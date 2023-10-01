LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A year later, an additional suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Warren Prejean, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

In January 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Sterling Street. The victim to this fatal shooting was identified as Prejean.

Keriahna Jeanlouis, 20, of Lafayette was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 for her involvement in the homicide, according to LPD. Authorities said the warrant for her arrest was obtained last year.

Jeanlouis is being charged with principal to second degree murder.

Kasyn Alexander, 21, was also arrested earlier this year in February for his involvement in the shooting. His charges included:

Second-degree murder

Illegal possession of stolen firearm

Handling of machine guns unlawful

Possession of Schedule I drugs

Warrant/bench warrant

