LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The FBI investigation into bribery in the Lafayette DA’s office has resulted in another indictment.

Leonard Franques has been accused of conspiracy in an ongoing federal probe of bribery in the Lafayette DA’s office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Federal prosecutors accuse Franques of bribing Dustin Guidry, who at the time was an agent with LDWF, and bribing a “high ranking public official” not identified in court documents. Guidry and the public official allegedly helped Franques get contracts for his businesses to provide hunter and boater education classes that were required to resolve violations issued by the LDWF.

On or about Nov. 19, 2021, the indictment alleges, Franques met with the unnamed public official at that person’s home to talk about the bribes. They allegedly planned to hold off on the kickbacks until that person left LDWF.

A second man charged in the case, Joseph Prejean, who is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States, is set to appear in federal court in Lafayette tomorrow.

