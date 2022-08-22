The dog collar as a means of protecting and guiding one’s pet dates back over 8,000 years.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is joining NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” campaign.

LASCC is taking in more animals than are being adopted and is waiving adoption fees starting today, August 22, through Saturday, August 27. LASCC is currently at maximum capacity. LASCC Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye is hopeful waived fees will help find permanent homes for cats and dogs. All animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

Shelter hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2 p.m.

“Clear The Shelters” has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes, since it’s start in 2015.

Visit the LASCC website to see available pets.