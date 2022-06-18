A single vehicle accident on I-10, involving a crane, leaves one in the hospital and an unknown Texas citizen to thank for their help.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a major accident on I-10 near mile marker 97 around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle accident, involving a crane, which was engulfed in flames.

A crew of firefighters began to extinguish the fire, while a second crew rendered aid to the driver, who had already been pulled out of the vehicle by a citizen prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene. Once they arrived, the citizen, from Texas, simply drove off, not wanting any recognition. Scott Fire Chief Chad P. Sonnier says “If not for his actions, the outcome of the incident would have been a lot different.”

The crane operator received second degree burns to his legs, chest and arms and was transported to a local burn unit. Recovery crews estimate it will take 3 hours to remove the crane from the crash site.

The westbound entrance ramp as well as one westbound lane will remain closed during the recovery effort. Avoid the area if possible.