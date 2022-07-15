LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If your daily commute takes you through the intersection at US 90 and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., upcoming construction could change the way traffic flows according to Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The DOTD is preparing to move forward on a $136 million project that will redesign the intersection, according to Public Information Officer Deadra Druilhet.

“It involves what we call a grade separated interchange at the intersection of US 90 and Ambassador Caffery,” said Druilhet.

In addition to a smoother flow of traffic, the project will also allow easier access to the US 90 hurricane evacuation route.

According to Druilhet, this will help residents of South Louisiana as “it is allowing for a more enhanced flow of traffic. Being able to move those vehicles in a time when we really need to do so is really going to be beneficial.”

This isn’t the only benefit of the new construction, either. In conjunction with this project will be “the construction of frontage roads over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe [BNSF] railroad,” which will further smooth the flow of traffic, according to Druilhet.

Construction is to begin in the next few months, and it is not immediately clear how long the project will take.