LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If your evening travels take you through the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street in Lafayette, you may want to find an alternate route next week.

The intersection as well as the stretch of Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road will have intermittent lane closures beginning on Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30, between the hours of 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m., according to LaDOTD.

At certain times during these operations, crossing Johnston Street as well as left turns onto Johnston Street will be prohibited; drivers will be required to turn right instead.

This closure is necessary for milling and asphalt operations at the intersection. Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas.