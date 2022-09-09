LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway and crashed into a driving school building.

According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the individual driving the vehicle has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Authorities said that the crash took place at the 600 block of Guilbeau Rd. No one was inside the building at the time of the accident, and no one was injured.

Photo courtsey of KLFY’s Zachary Angel

Photo courtsey of KLFY’s Zachary Angel

Updates will follow as information is released.