LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — If you have kids in the Lafayette Parish School System, the district has some very good news for you, and them.

LPSS has opted to participate in the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program for the 2023-24 school year. This allows all students to receive breakfast and lunch meals at no charge to families.

LPSS Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet said nutritious meals make a positive impact on the overall health and development of students.

“Participating in the CEP program allows us to offer well-balanced meals at no cost to students, which contributes to the student’s academic success in the classroom and reduces the financial burden for families,” Touchet said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Since its inception in 2014, the Community Eligibility Provision program has shown the most success and improvement in the areas of student meal participation and classroom readiness. As part of the program’s requirements, families will not be asked to complete a meal benefits application.

For more information on the USDA Community Eligibility Provision Program, visit the USDA’s CEP website.