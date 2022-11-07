LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — All Lafayette Police Officers now carry one more safety item: Narcan.

Narcan is an overdose-reversal drug.

The coroner’s chief investigator reports that from Jan. through Sept. there were 117 overdoses with 95 of those overdoses containing fentanyl and one other drug.

Fentanyl, which is more potent than heroin, and carfentanil can be mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, or be included in counterfeit prescription-type pills.

“I had to use it a number of times where our officers had to give it to the person dealing with an overdose issue,” Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

She said Narcan is not a cure-all, but it could prevent a person from dying.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We administer it. Once we do that, we put them in a recovery position and we wait on emergency medical personnel to arrive and pick up where we left off.”

The Opioid Prevention Outreach Coordinator for Region 4 is Stacy Conrad.

Conrad says the Louisiana Department of Public Health with the assistance from The Acadiana Area Human Services District issues the Narcan.

She says her office identified the police and fire department as resources.

“Through a combined effort we were able to distribute it to them. It is very important that these officers have Narcan in their vehicles or on their person when they go to these calls because they are the first person on the scene.”

The antidote to opioid overdoses protects the public as well as the officers themselves, she said.