LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– At the Lafayette Regional Airport, travelers are on the move for New Year 2024. There were some airline cancellations but a far cry from expectations.

“After our first flight we had to run over to our other flight because it was like in ten minutes,” Elias Trillo said.

According to reports, about 7,000 flights were delayed nationwide on Monday but still a clear improvement from last year. One airline reportedly had to cancel hundreds of flights and issue more delays. Even with those unexpected trip-ups, the other airlines did their part.

“My last flight came here like one in the morning so it was clear,” Keyon Amos of Opelousas said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Matthew Brumback said he’s originally from Joplin, Missouri. Brumback said he’s in town for business. He just got off a flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“Crowds are thick but everything has been good. It’s been coordinated well. No delays, no loss time or anything like that,” Brumback said.

Latest Posts