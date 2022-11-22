LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The defeated candidate for Lafayette City Court Judge on the Nov. 8 election has endorsed one of his former opponents in the race.

Toby Aguillard, the eliminated candidate in the Lafayette City Court Judge Division A election, has concluded that Jules Edwards is the best choice to fill the position.

Aguillard was eliminated from the race on Nov. 8 after receiving 24% of the vote.

According to Aguillard, Edwards’ qualifications are without doubt as he “has honorably served as a judge for nearly 30 years, in addition to serving 30 years in the U.S. military.”

Early voting in the runoff election begins this Saturday, Nov. 26 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 3, with final secondary voting scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Edwards, the only No-Party candidate in the race for City Court Judge, claimed the highest support from voters in the November 8 primary election.

Edwards gave his thoughts saying “Toby is the kind of force multiplier that is invaluable in our effort to cross the finish line and we are very excited to have his support and invite his many loyal supporters and team members to get involved and join our team.”