IOWA, La. (KLFY) — Many different agencies were on the ground in Iowa in search of new evidence in the disappearance of Scott woman Ella Goodie, who’s been missing since early March.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police (LSP) said no new evidence was found in the search in Calcasieu Parish, but they want to continue looking in surrounding areas for anything that can help the case.

Iowa, Louisiana is the last place that Ella Goodie’s cellphone location was pinged, according to Senegal, so that’s the area search efforts were concentrated.

Senegal explained that multiple agencies are sweeping a 50-mile radius, and within that radius, specific areas are being targeted. He also said that it’s not just law enforcement agencies that are aiding the search.

“We have Louisiana State Police, air support has helped us out here,” Senegal said. “We have Louisiana Department of Wildlife Fisheries, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and we also have the Class Kids National Search Organization that’s assisting with us.”

Senegal said the search is being monitored and notated with GPS to keep track of what areas have already been searched.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they’re searching everything, everywhere they can.

“The goal today is to find some time of evidence that’s going to just lead us to do wherever she’s at,” Senegal said.

This investigation remains ongoing and new information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information about Ella Goodie’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194 or submit a tip at lsp.org.