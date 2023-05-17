BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Heather Broussard and her husband Adam said losing their daughter Mazie was worst thing they’ve ever experienced. From this loss, they created Mazie’s Mission, a non-profit organization that helps educate families on drowning prevention and water safety.

They said it’s their way of turning pain into purpose.

“We started Mazie’s Mission in 2021,” Broussard said. “We lost her tragically and suddenly in an incidentally drowning in October 2020. And we knew pretty soon after we really wanted to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Heather said when they lost Mazie, they lost a part of them they never thought they would be able to get back.

“I just wanted to stay in the bed all day,” Heather said. “Even as a mom and a wife there are dark days where it is just hard to function because we miss her so much. But there is no doubt that God has been our strength and foundation and bringing us closer as a family.””

Her husband Adam said it took a lot for them to get to where they are.

“To say it’s been easy is quite the opposite,” he said.

He said every day is hard but having faith and supportive friends, and knowing their baby girl’s life and passing has a purpose, is what keeps them going.

“With those resources, with our family, with our friends who have been amazing through this, with them being so very supportive and then giving it all to God,” Heather said.

Heather said it wasn’t until she had a revelation about Mazie’s life inspiring others, did she know she could begin healing. She said Mazie’s Mission is not only a way to share her family’s story of turning their pain into passion and their trauma into triumph, but it’s also their family’s way of helping other families prevent the same tragedy.

“There’s been lack of education and resources throughout the state Louisiana, so that’s why we wanted to start a non-profit to really focus on water safety awareness and drowning prevention,” she said.

Both Heather and Adam said this is a way of honoring Mazie and still knowing that she’s here with them.