CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A local contractor is offering a helping hand to a Carencro elderly woman after her house was destroyed in a fire.

As News Ten first reported Monday, 69-year-old Joyce Goodie’s home was destroyed by a fire.

Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department says the cause of the fire was because of someone smoking and throwing a cigarette on the ground, causing it to ignite a combustible material and spread to the shed and then the house.

Goodie says everything was destroyed and she was worried about how she would rebuild her house with no home insurance. However, she says an angel was sent to her.

She was worried about how she would rebuild her house without home insurance, but a local contractor, Keith Kishbaugh, saw her story and said he felt compelled to help her. With 47 years of contracting experience he says he has the resources to help Goodie free of charge.

The home rebuild is scheduled to be done in four to five months, according to the contractor.

