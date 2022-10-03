LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has released that they are investigating a second threat that is circulating on social media.

This threat is also targeting specific staff and students on Lafayette High School’s campus.

The school system is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the threats.

It has not been confirmed that the threat is related to the events that occurred earlier today at Lafayette High School.

School will resume tomorrow, Oct. 4, with additional law enforcement and staff on campus.