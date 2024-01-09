SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Middle School is subject added security today after a threat to the school was posted on social media, officials said.

According to a message sent to parents by Lafayette Parish School System, authorities were made aware of a threat directed to the campus of Scott Middle School.

“Law enforcement is actively investigating the source of the threat and school will be in session today,” the message read. “We are confident in our crisis management plans and continually practice our safety procedures and protocols.”

Officials said additional administrative personnel and police will be on campus today.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

