LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Georgia truck driver was killed when the 18-wheeler he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree on I-10 Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Wayne Leroy Kales of Marietta, Georgia.
Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near mile post 106 in Lafayette Parish shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
State Police said the crash occurred as Kales was driving a 2023 International 18-wheeler westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.
Kales was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, authorities said. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths in 2023.