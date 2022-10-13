Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.

Christmas at Bride Point will be presented by Bridge Point Farms, which is located at 115 Enterprise Blvd.

The owner of Bridge Point Farms Deanna Head said that she is “proud to bring Christmas at Bridge Point to Lafayette, La. for the first time in Acadiana history.”

The goal of the display is to bring memorable nights of family fun and to make the magic of Christmas stay alive in Acadiana.

The display will feature over half a million lights, lit-up bridges, a floating cabin, the Bridge Point Express Train, and a vintage carousel. Visitors will also be greeted by popular Christmas characters.

“I am beyond thrilled to bring a new venture to Acadiana. This will bring families from all around to view the beauty and Christmas spirit of Bridge Point Farms.” Bridge Point Farms owner Deanna Head

Entry will be $25 per vehicle and $40 per commercial vehicle. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana.