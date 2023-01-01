LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Baby Kyler is Acadiana’s first baby born in the new year.

Kyler was born just after midnight at 12:11 a.m., weighing six pounds and five ounces at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.

He is the youngest of his parents four children.

His mother, Kentyra Richard, said he couldn’t have come into the world on a better day.

“I feel like a new year, a new baby, new everything,” Richard said. “It feels good. It feels like I’m a first-time mom all over again.”

Richard said she and dad Kevin Joseph had plans to take their other children to see fireworks for New Year’s Eve, when she felt herself go into labor.

She said Kyler’s arrival happened quickly. He was born only two hours and 41 minutes after they got to the hospital.

Richard said right before she gave birth, she felt so many emotions.

“So once I actually got here and it was time to have the baby, it was kind of like I’m excited, but I’m scared, but I’m nervous, but I’m ready,” Richard said. “So that was what the experience was like, but it was a good experience.”

Richard said while she and her family planned on ringing in the new year with fireworks, baby Kyler’s birth was even more special. She hopes his personality matches his arrival.

“He came in with a bang, so I hope he’ll be good for the rest of the year,” Richard said.

Ochsner Lafayette General said their tradition in welcoming the first baby of year is to gift the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes, and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.

Baby Kyler and his family are set to leave the hospital with all this and a memory to last a lifetime.