LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has announced its 38th season premiere and if you are a Star Wars fan, this is something you won’t want to miss.

ASO’s 38th season, Turning Points, will premiere with a complete screening of the 1977 blockbuster film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

“This concert will be a visual and auditory experience of epic proportions. There’s nothing quite like watching a critically acclaimed, blockbuster film on the big screen, while a full orchestra plays the score, just feet away,” ASO Executive Director Dana Baker said.

Baker continued, “the live music helps to break down the fourth wall, creating a bridge between real life and the imaginary story as it unfolds on screen, and offering the viewer a brief escape from reality.”

For their 38th season, ASO is focusing on times of significant change, affecting people’s future, places, and things, hence this season’s title, Turning Points.

The 7-concert series will reflect turning points throughout history, from music and film to social influences, and it all starts with Star Wars: A New Hope, which had great impacts on not only cinema but culture.

This epic experience will take place at the Heymann Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22.

Tickets to see the fourth episode of the Star Wars saga performed by ASO will go on sale on September 1 and can be purchased on the ASO website or by calling 337-232-4277.

You can also purchase season packages to receive priority seating and pre-sale access for additional tickets.