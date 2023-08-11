LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra are set to perform “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert” in October.

ASO announced on Friday that the “Harry Potter” concert will happen Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m., at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The concert will feature ASO’s music director and conductor, Mariusz Smolij, conducting the Symphony in a live performance to match the film. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film on a high-definition, 40-foot screen, while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Season tickets are on sale now. Single tickets will be available Sept. 5. Concert-goers are encouraged to buy a season package in order to guarantee a seat.

ASO’s Executive Director, Dana Baker said, “it’s not every day that ASO is able to combine the beauty and complexity of classical music, with the fun and excitement of watching an iconic film on the big screen.” She continued, “as one of our musicians put it, ‘the orchestra is excited to sweat it out LIVE, while they play their hearts out, to create a truly unforgettable experience for the audience.”