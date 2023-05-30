LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An Acadiana student has made his way to the National Spelling Bee.

13-year-old Aiden Pham from Scott Middle School advanced to the finals after winning the 2023 Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee held at SLCC back in March. Pham will be representing Louisiana along with 4 other students from Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Shreveport.

Pham previously competed in 2022 tied for 163rd place. He enjoys helping people and serves at his local church every Saturday.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee can be seen on Ion, on digital channel 10.4 on May 31 and June 1 starting at 7 p.m.