YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – After 26 years in business, a popular Maurice restaurant is opening a second location in Youngsville.

Villager’s Cafe made the following announcement on Facebook:

“26 years later…we are thrilled to announce that we will be OPENING ANOTHER LOCATION!! Some of you may have already heard, and yes, the rumor is true!!! Villager’s Cafe Youngsville should be opening sometime in April of 2023, and we are ecstatic to bring our famous Poor Boys to Youngsville!”

The first location, which is located at 8400 Maurice Ave. in Maurice, opened in 1997 serving up Poor Boys, salads, shrimp plates, and more, according to their website.

The second location, which is planned to open in April, will be located at 1901 Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville.

In the announcement, the post further said “Now it’s time to add a new chapter to the book! So, Youngsville, get ready for some good eatin’!”

For more information, visit the Villager’s Cafe website.