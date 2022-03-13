KINDER, La. (KLFY) – Police departments have agreed to work together in one parish in Acadiana. Lafayette Parish law enforcement has agreed to have a base pay of 40,000 a year to end the cycle of losing officers. The ideas came from the Mid-year Police Chiefs’ Conference.

Recruiting and retaining police officers has always been a challenge for departments across the nation, especially when an officer leaves to go to a neighboring town for more money.

“I just can’t afford to pay them. For they’ll come to me to start, but then they’ll have to move on to a bigger, better agency to be able to afford to feed their families and survive,” said the chief of the Cankton Police Department, Brent Breaux.

Breaux feels the frustration he and other small agencies have when hiring new officers. “Small agencies like me; I can’t afford to pay an officer what Louisiana State Police or some of the bigger agencies in Lafayette Parish pay,” said Chief Breaux.

Police chiefs from Louisiana recently gathered at the mid-year chief’s conference in Kinder. Those from Acadiana shared their experience with others regarding recruiting and retaining officers. “What we did was we put a starting pay across the board, and we agreed to talk to one another before we hire someone from the other department,” said Chief Rickey Boudreaux of the Youngsville Police Department.

That mutual agreement started in 2017 and helped Lafayette Parish law enforcement. “Lafayette City Police, Lafayette Sheriff, every agency in Lafayette Parish starts at $40,000 a year plus supplemental pay after the first year,” said Chief Chad Leger, Scott Police Department.

Many police chiefs we spoke with say it used to be a problem when officers would shuffle between departments. “A six-year police officer several years ago worked for me; Sgt. for me,” said Leger. “He left me to go to Broussard $150 more a month, but I have spent all this time and effort in training and tax-paying dollars from the city of Scott,” said Chief Leger.

“You just had people that just kept moving around. They were chasing that dollar, and so it just became a problem that you spent all this money equipping them,” said Chief Boudreaux. However, since the program, they say it helped a lot with the recruiting and keeping of officers. “It stopped us from stealing from each other for that difference in pay,” said Chief Leger.

“Our retention has been a lot better. people seem to be happier, and they know that they’re not going just 10 miles down the road and getting more money, or they can bargain for more money,” said Chief Boudreaux. “Now, there is a starting pay plus the supplemental pay, and then from there, you move up.”

Chief Leger says with the yearly conferences they have. They can share this change in other areas.