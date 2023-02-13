LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The annual Acadiana Po-Boy Festival is set to return to Parc Sans Souci on April 1.

The celebration of the most famous Cajun sandwich is presented by Tony Chachere’s, and will feature Acadiana’s best po-boy samples from over 20 vendors.

The free-entry and family-friendly event will also feature local music, including Gerald Gruenig & the Gentilly Zydeco, local pop-up shops, and activities for kids.

It will be held at Parc San Souci in downtown Lafayette on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The official vendor and music line up will be announced on March 10.

More information can be found here.