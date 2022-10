SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are being told to shelter in place, according to a message sent to parents by the school this morning.

According to police, a note was found containing a threat.

“Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message reads. “We will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

The message said law enforcement is investigating.

