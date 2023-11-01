UPDATE 11/1 5:17 p.m.: An Acadiana High School student has been arrested for carrying a firearm replica onto school campus, which resulted in the schools lockdown on Wednesday.

Acadiana High School’s administration said they received a report that a student had a gun on campus, and immediately put the school on lockdown. A student of interest was identified and the student was found to be in possession of what appeared to be a revolver, according to authorities. Upon further investigation, the revolver was determined to be a replica.

The student was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm on a school campus and possession of tobacco vapor products by someone under the age of 21. The student will also face disciplinary consequences from school.

The student is a minor, therefore their identity will not be released.

This incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/1: SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown this morning that has since been lifted, but authorities say there is no threat to the safety of students or staff.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger confirmed that the school was on lockdown and that an investigation is underway, but that there is no bomb threat or other circumstance that could put students at risk. Leget did not release the reason for the lockdown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

