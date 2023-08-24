LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Funeral services for former Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. Picard, the longest serving city marshal, were held Thursday morning in the city.

A staple in the community, Picard passed away Aug. 21 at his home at the age of 92. The Acadiana community is mourning the loss of the formal marshal.

“Today we buried a legend,” Reggie Thomas, current Lafayette city marshal, said. “We buried someone who was in law enforcement for 50 years.”

Of those 50 years, Picard served as Lafayette city marshal for 30. First elected in 1984, Picard served five consecutive six-year terms until 2014. Thomas said it’s something no one else has ever done or will ever do.

“I tell people that nobody is going to beat that term,” Thomas said.

Picard has been honored and recognized as a leader and visionary in the community, whose legacy impacted law enforcement.

“He brought this agency into the 21st century and what I mean by that is training, technology, and actually law enforcement.”

Thomas said Picard has influenced so many in and outside of law enforcement. From being a mentor, confidant and someone who was committed to serving the people of Lafayette, Picard is described as a genuine trailblazer.

“He was a true champion for the city of Lafayette, and I think he changed the way law enforcement is in Lafayette today,” Thomas said.