LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadian Ambulance recently updated its exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. The company has been a longtime supporter of the museum, having an ambulance on display since 1996.

The exhibit’s updated features include: exterior ambulance graphics to match the current ambulance style, digital screens with graphics that show the supplies found in an ambulance, medic uniform shirts for children and medic cutouts for photo opportunities.

On Thursday, Acadian Ambulance and Children’s Museum of Acadiana leadership unveiled the exhibit with a ribbon cutting, joined by Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag and some of his grandchildren as well as Acadian employees’ children.

“We are proud to continue our support of the museum, as well as provide a new interactive and educational experience for visitors,” Zuschlag said. “This is a special way for us to introduce children to the world of EMS and give them a career path to consider as they get older.”

Opened in January 1996, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana is a private non-profit corporation founded by three women who saw a need for a hands-on, educational children’s museum in Downtown Lafayette. The museum hosts 45,000 children age 10 and under and their families annually.

With exhibits, programs and outreach, the museum provides a safe environment of interactive learning experiences for children and families from 37 parishes in central and south Louisiana, nearby states and international visitors. It has also collaborated with 27 agencies that benefit children and families.

Acadian Ambulance, one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, serves areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.