LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Abortion rights advocates marched in Lafayette to protest against the reversal of Roe vs. Wade and try to make their voices heard by Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez.

The group marched around lafayette but made sure to lag behind on South Louisiana Community College (SLCC)’s campus, where Cortez was attending an event.

One advocate who wished to remain anonymous said, “We specifically came to this event because one of our district representatives is here today, Page Cortez.”

Senate President Cortez, who has represented Louisiana’s 23rd senate district, based in southern Lafayette, since 2021, was attending a Lafayette development event on the campus. The abortion-rights group wanted to make sure he and everyone else knew how they felt about the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“Many of us are constituents of Page Cortez. We are here to let him know that we oppose him voting and supporting SB 342 and SB 388.” explained the anonymous protester.

SB 388 helps to stop the illegal sale of chemical abortions. SB 342 reaffirms Louisiana’s anti-abortion law that banned abortions when Roe vs. Wade was overturned. However, that ban was temporarily blocked by a state judge on Monday.

“We are here for reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy and to tell our state legislators that we want abortion to be legal and we want reproductive freedom,” one of the protestors said.

Law enforcement officers were on campus to make sure the protest stayed peaceful.