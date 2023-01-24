LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville woman died in a crash in Lafayette early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection at approximately 1:06 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival deputies said Hulin was found dead at the scene. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Team was able to determine that Hulin’s compact SUV crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic prior to the collision with a 3/4-ton Chevrolet pickup truck.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Hulin and are pending results, but authorities said methamphetamine and alcohol was found inside her vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and he showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.