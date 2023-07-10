LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting that took place Sunday night.

Officials say that at approximately 11:44 p.m. last night, LPD responded to reports of a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Vaucluse Drive. Officers arrived at the scene to find one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Responding officers later pronounced the victim Joshua Cobb, 18, of Abbeville, dead. A crime scene was established, and investigators are continuing to follow leads. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be given as they become available.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stopper at 337-232-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App.