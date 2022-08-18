SCOTT, La. (KLFY)–A couple in Scott says the property directly across from their business is a community eyesore and they want something done soon.

Louise Short and her husband Karl say the abandoned property has looked the same for the past 20 years now.

The Short’s own Short’s RV/Boat Storage in Scott and say they have complained about the property for the past year and a half after having endured concerned customers, squatters causing disturbances and even getting the run around on maintenance of the overgrown grass.

Karl Short says they have contacted city council members as well as city officials about the property but have not been given direct answers on what will be done.

“One person said they were going to look into it and I think his words were they couldn’t find the owners to the property. This has been going on for about a year, year and a half.”

News Ten reached out to the mayor’s office regarding the complaint.

“The status of the property at 6212 Cameron street has been addressed by our administration. There is no ordinance violation outside of the grass. We agree the fence is not in good condition, however we have no jurisdiction to do public work on private property as this is deemed unethical. There has been a change in ownership and we are making contact with the new owners to collaborate in addressing the fence condition. Our building code inspector has been given notice to do a new inspection and we are awaiting the report. We are optimistic, in due time, that we can reach a common ground.” Mayor Jan Scott-Richard.