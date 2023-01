Recording artist Aaron Lewis bringing his “2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour” to Lafayette in March.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Recording artist Aaron Lewis bringing his “2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour” to Lafayette on March 8.

Aaron Lewis, best known as the lead singer for the band “Staind”, is touring to support his most recent solo album “Frayed at Both Ends”, which was released in early 2022.

Aaron Lewis, “2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome Box Office and online. Tickets will start at $40.25.

